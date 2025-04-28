© 2025 Connecticut Public

As measles spreads across New England, CT's top public health official says check your vaccinations

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published April 28, 2025 at 1:26 PM EDT
Updated April 29, 2025 at 9:53 AM EDT
File: Close up of a woman getting a vaccine in her arm at a hospital.
d3sign
/
Getty Images
File: Close up of a woman getting a vaccine in her arm at a hospital.

While a confirmed case of measles is yet to turn up in Connecticut, the disease is spreading across the United States and New England with nearly 900 confirmed cases as of the latest count.

Those cases are spread across 30 jurisdictions, including New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The high national case count is “an anomaly,” according to Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. She is urging parents to vaccinate their children against the highly infectious disease.

In Connecticut, 97.7% of children entering kindergarten are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

“However there are pockets throughout our state, and there are certain schools, that may have lower vaccination rates than others,” Juthani said. “This is the time to make sure your children are vaccinated and up-to-date on their vaccines.”

The MMR vaccine is given to children starting at 12 months of age and a second dose is given around 4-6 years of age, "though in many countries they vaccinate for measles even earlier," said Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, a primary care physician and pediatrician in South Windsor.

"Measles can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and death," Kainkaryam said in a statement. "The MMR vaccine is very effective, with even one dose effectiveness at 95%."

"It’s always important to have open conversations with doctors about the risk and complications of disease and to understand how the vaccines work and how they can help," Kainkaryam said.

Over 80% of the measles cases are in western Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas. A family traveling to those states, or internationally, should consider vaccinating their infant sooner, Juthani said.

“If you have a younger infant who would not have been eligible for the measles measles vaccine yet, which is usually between 12-and-15 months of age, if you have a six-to-11 month old, you can get an earlier shot if you are going to be traveling to an area with ongoing transmission or have international travel planned,” Juthani said.

Adults who got their MMR vaccine between 1963 and 1967 may have received a less effective dose, and Juthani urged these individuals to check with their doctor about getting a booster.

High vaccination rates had led to long-lasting immunity against measles over several decades, which Juthani said had allowed for cases to remain controlled in American communities.

“Going back to the ‘60s and ‘70s, we used to have over 500,000 cases a year, and in the United States, that number has plummeted, usually in the double digit range,” she said.

"We are trying to make sure that we continue to have no cases in Connecticut,” she said.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

