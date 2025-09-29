Spirit Airlines ending operations out of Bradley International Airport

Spirit Airlines will cease flights into and out of Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport in October.

“As part of our ongoing restructuring, we have adjusted our upcoming schedule to focus on our strongest markets,” the airline said in a statement. “This includes the difficult decision to discontinue service at Hartford (BDL), effective Oct. 31, 2025, and Minneapolis (MSP), effective Dec. 1, 2025.”

The airline said it would reach out to affected passengers to provide refunds.

“We thank our airport, business and community partners in Connecticut and Minnesota for their support over the years,” the airline said.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which operates Bradley International Airport, released a statement.

“Spirit Airlines has been an integral part of Bradley International Airport’s airline network over the last eight years,” it reads. “We thank Spirit Airlines for their investment in the Hartford market and will be ready to welcome them back when their current circumstances change.”

Connecticut Airport Authority Public Information Officer Brian Spyros said passengers will still have other options.

“It’s also important to note that Spirit has been offering year-round or seasonal service to Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Detroit, Nashville and Orlando,” Spyros said. “Other airlines here at the airport already fly to those same destinations -- so there will be no loss of nonstop routes for passengers from BDL in the wake of Spirit’s departure.”