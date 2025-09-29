© 2025 Connecticut Public

Spirit Airlines ending operations out of Bradley International Airport

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320neo airplane at Las Vegas Airport in the United States on .
Boarding1Now
/
Getty Images
FILE: A Spirit Airlines airplane at Las Vegas Airport in the United States on October 15, 2024.

Spirit Airlines will cease flights into and out of Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport in October.

“As part of our ongoing restructuring, we have adjusted our upcoming schedule to focus on our strongest markets,” the airline said in a statement. “This includes the difficult decision to discontinue service at Hartford (BDL), effective Oct. 31, 2025, and Minneapolis (MSP), effective Dec. 1, 2025.”

The airline said it would reach out to affected passengers to provide refunds.

“We thank our airport, business and community partners in Connecticut and Minnesota for their support over the years,” the airline said.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which operates Bradley International Airport, released a statement.

“Spirit Airlines has been an integral part of Bradley International Airport’s airline network over the last eight years,” it reads. “We thank Spirit Airlines for their investment in the Hartford market and will be ready to welcome them back when their current circumstances change.”

Connecticut Airport Authority Public Information Officer Brian Spyros said passengers will still have other options.

“It’s also important to note that Spirit has been offering year-round or seasonal service to Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Detroit, Nashville and Orlando,” Spyros said. “Other airlines here at the airport already fly to those same destinations -- so there will be no loss of nonstop routes for passengers from BDL in the wake of Spirit’s departure.”

The budget airline filed for its second bankruptcy in August, saying it was determined to keep flying. Last week, Spirit announced its plans to furlough nearly 2,000 flight attendants.
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

