CT sugary drink tax could fund free school meals for kids, but idea fails to stick with businesses

Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill to tax sugary drinks sold in the state and use the money to fund free school meals for students.

If approved, the measure would place a tax of two cents per ounce on sugary drinks – including syrups and powers – sold in Connecticut.

Supporters say the bill would help raise money to support hungry children and reduce inequities in education.

“This is a rare opportunity for a bipartisan win,” said James Williams of the American Heart Association, which supports the proposal. “This bill would improve children’s health, strengthen learning and provide a reliable funding source.”

Revenue generated by the tax would be directed to a universal free school meals program. Local and regional boards of education could then apply to the state for reimbursements for free school breakfasts and lunches to all public school students.

But the idea is drawing criticism from the business and restaurant industry, who say another tax will drive up prices for consumers.

“For example, at 2 cents per ounce, a 2-liter soda that costs $1.99 would carry a tax of $1.36, meaning that the total price would go up over 68% to $3.35,” said Mike DeFeo, general manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, in written testimony opposing the bill.

Advocates point to health benefits

Sarah Ladden, a pediatric dietitian in Glastonbury, favored the use of the tax money to fund free universal school meals.

“In general I'm not for [increasing] taxes in isolation,” she said. “But when the revenues are reinvested into programs that work to reduce inequities like universal free meal programs, I do see some value.”

Ladden said school meals are required to adhere to the standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, so contrary to the perception that some parents have, school meals must be prepared on site and more fresh vegetables should be on the menu.

“We see better nutritional quality from the school meals than oftentimes we see from meals coming from home,” she said. “So you have your carbs, your proteins, your fats – it’s a balanced meal. We see [the] inclusion of fruits and vegetables, [and] whole grains.”

Chef and physician Dr. Nate Wood at the Yale School of Medicine agreed with Laddan that the first priority was making sure that children have enough to eat.

“Addressing food insecurity by providing free school meals is an important part of that foundation,” he said. “We can’t learn, grow, or thrive when we’re hungry.”

Wood said schools are places where lifelong habits are formed. What is served at lunch sends a message – this is what a balanced, nourishing meal can look like.

“When done well, school meals can not only feed students but also teach them how to eat in a way that will support their health for years to come,” he said.

Pushback from beverage businesses and restaurateurs

Connecticut’s hospitality industry in a written public testimony opposed H.B. 5537, stating it would place the funding burden on restaurants and small hospitality businesses.

“These businesses would either have to absorb these costs or pass them along to consumers, further raising menu prices at a time when affordability is already a concern for many Connecticut families.” wrote Scott Dolch, president and CEO, Connecticut Restaurant & Hospitality Association.

“A targeted tax on specific products create[s] a concerning precedent for funding important public programs,” Dolch continued. “Programs like universal school meals deserve broad, stable funding solutions that are shared across the tax base rather than relying on a single industry to shoulder the cost.”

DeFeo, general manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, said the bill could also potentially drive consumers out of state.

“In a small state like Connecticut, local businesses would run the risk of losing customers to cross-border shopping.”