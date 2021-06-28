Andrew Schneider / Houston Public Media
Harris County, which includes Houston, has more than 4.7 million people. Many of the voting rights innovations installed last year are at risk of being eliminated by the Republican-led legislature.
The Texas House Democratic Caucus has confirmed that Democrats have fled the state in an effort to block Republican voting restrictions from advancing in a special legislative session.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he would restrict the number of ballot drop boxes to one per county. The move comes even as more people are likely to vote by mail due to the pandemic.