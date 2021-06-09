ANERI PATTANI | KAISER HEALTH NEWS
Rafiah Maxie has been a licensed clinical social worker in the Chicago area for a decade. Throughout that time, she’d viewed suicide as a problem most prevalent among middle-aged white men. Until May 27, 2020.
Starting treatment for addiction in the emergency room greatly improves the chances recovery will last, experts say. Cutting red tape, hiring advocates and Uber vouchers can all make a difference.
ER doctors wanted to hospitalize the young man to help ease his withdrawal from opioid dependence. But he declined because he couldn't afford it. His mom says no one told him he had financial options.
Women aren't just upping their drinking, researchers say. Increasingly they are "drinking to cope," instead of for pleasure — which accelerates the risk of alcohol use disorder and its health damage.
Low initial vaccine uptake among staffers in nursing homes has ignited debates about whether to penalize, persuade or simply pay them more to get the vaccine. But a little patience might work best.
Many front-line health workers who have faced a perpetual lack of PPE and inconsistent safety measures believe the government and their employers have failed to protect them from COVID-19.
Reports are on the rise of symptoms such as headaches, stomach problems and flare-ups of autoimmune disorders. Here's why chronic stress can make our bodies hurt, and what to do about it.