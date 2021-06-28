Ben JamesNENC Contributor
Ben James is an independent audio and print journalist based in western Massachusetts. His audio stories have aired on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now, PRI’s The World, and on numerous New England public radio stations.
As Afghan refugees resettle in the United States, schools across the country — and in New England — are preparing to get the youngest up to speed. Administrators at one school in Vermont feel they’re ready. Teachers there are embracing the multilingualism of their refugee and immigrant students. It’s the key, they say, to preparing English learners for college.