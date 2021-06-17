Cyrus Henry

Cyrus HenryNews Intern
The Hartford Seminary has been awarded a $5.3 million research grant to study how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Christian faith communities.
Activists opposed to the use of solitary confinement in state prisons rallied at the state capitol Friday, criticizing the governor’s recent veto of legislation that would have limited the practice. They also said his subsequent executive order on solitary confinement did not go far enough.
The Farm Aid Music and Food Festival will return to the Xfinity Theatre this fall for the second time since 2018. The funds raised by the festival will benefit Connecticut and other Northeastern farmers.
Eligible parents started receiving monthly payments from the expanded child tax credit starting Thursday. That money is an advance of the child tax credit they might normally receive in a tax refund. The expanded credit was written into the American Rescue Plan -- it is temporary and only available to parents through the end of 2021.
The RecycleCT Foundation has launched a new app that will allow Connecticut residents to discover what items do and don't belong in the recycling bin.
The American Lung Association in Connecticut has advice about what to do during air quality alerts.
The University of Connecticut agrees to temporarily reinstate its women's rowing program, months after announcing it would be axed.
Connecticut shoppers will no longer be allowed to buy single-use plastic bags as of July 1, as the second phase of a state law banning those bags takes effect.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has reimposed a temporary ban on alcohol at six state parks and forests this summer.