Teri Schultz
The European Union has recommended that Americans be allowed to travel freely throughout the bloc. But each member country sets its own rules for entry.
Bracing for a possible "tsunami" of new COVID-19 cases, the country's health minister is warning of a dire situation as coronavirus cases rise more than 200% in the past two weeks.
There's a perception that Americans are resistant to wearing masks and are refusing to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Still, one hotel workers says, "We are missing the Americans greatly."
The widespread protests sparked by George Floyd's killing are reverberating in Europe, leading to the removal of two statues in the United Kingdom and one in Belgium tied to racist, colonial legacies.
Beginning on Sunday, each household will be allowed to host up to four other people as long as social distancing is maintained.
Belgian households typically eat one serving of fries per week. The head of the national potato processing association says one more won't hurt consumers or their health, and will help producers.
Belgium's government says it is determined to be transparent about the country's death rate from COVID-19, and count everyone who it believes died from the disease.
The European country of under 12 million people surged to the top of the chart as authorities tally not only fatalities that are confirmed as virus-related but also many suspected of being linked.
A suspect is in custody following a mass shooting in the Netherlands that left three people dead in the city of Utrecht. Authorities are still unsure about a motive.
Cafer Topkaya describes how he went from unassuming Turkish NATO officer to one of the thousands of targets in the Turkish government's sweeping crackdown after the 2016 coup attempt.