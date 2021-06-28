Vincent Acovino
-
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, about the ongoing effort to evacuate U.S. and NATO allies from Afghanistan.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Peter Galbraith, a former United Nations diplomat for Afghanistan, about U.S. military and political missteps during the last 20 years.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with director Dan Reed about his new movie In the Shadow of 9/11, which re-examines the case against seven men in Miami who were indicted for an alleged al-Qaida plot.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint, the author of Names For Light: A Family History, an impressionistic story that traces her ancestors and her own journey.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rangina Hamidi, Afghanistan's acting minister of education, about what it's like on the ground in Kabul during the Taliban's latest military surge in the country.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy of Florida about the future of the infrastructure bill as it awaits a vote in the House of Representatives.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with housing attorney Lee Camp about the new eviction moratorium the CDC issued now that the previous moratorium has expired.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, about the rising COVID-19 cases in his state - and what can be done about it.
-
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Miranda Cowley Heller about her first novel, The Paper Palace, which is set in late summer on Cape Cod — and is all about desire.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Patrick Redford, who covers cycling and other sports for Defector, about the top storylines in the 2021 Tour de France, which ends this weekend.