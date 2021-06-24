Legislature

-
New data obtained by CT Public’s Accountability Project offers some insight into whether the significant uptick in car thefts seen between 2019 and 2020 was a one-year setback following decades of steady declines or the beginning of an upward trend.
-
The man overseeing marijuana sales in Massachusetts says Connecticut is facing a crucial moment in shaping its growing cannabis industry.
-
Local Republican lawmakers say juvenile crime is so bad in Connecticut that the general public is in danger, and they’re calling for a special session…
-
The recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in Connecticut tomorrow, July 1. But much work is left to be done surrounding legal pot, including the…
-
The marijuana law signed Tuesday by Gov. Ned Lamont makes the adult use and possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana legal in Connecticut on…
-
The Senate voted 16-11 Thursday for final passage of a bill legalizing the production, sale and possession of recreational cannabis in Connecticut,…
-
The House of Representatives voted 76-62 Wednesday for legislation that would create a legal market for recreational marijuana in Connecticut, overcoming…
-
Questions of profit, preference and equity brought Senate debate of cannabis legalization bill to a dramatic halt Tuesday, with the office of Gov. Ned…
-
From 24-hour-long zoom public hearings to a Capitol closed to the public, 2021’s legislative session was like no other.This hour, we recap what happened…
-
Mothers and wives of loved ones who have spent time in prison, and the formerly incarcerated themselves, gathered outside the Capitol on June 7 to…