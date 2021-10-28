It’s not just a sex doll! What it’s like to be in a relationship with a synthetic partner
1 of 4 — Davecat is an idollator and a robosexual with four synthetic partners: Sidore, Elena, Miss Winter, and Dyanne Bailey.
2 of 4 — Anthony Ferguson is the author of The Sex Doll: A History.
3 of 4 — Davecat and his wife, Sidore.
4 of 4 — Courtney Webb is just a few months into her new life with a female synthetic doll, Dahlia Muriel Hollifield.
When I say, “sex doll”, do you imagine creativity? Improvisation? Self-love?
Find out why these synthetic companions can address more than just physical pleasure.
Plus, get a history of where these dolls came from, and a peek at what they might be like in the future.
GUESTS:
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.