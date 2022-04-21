© 2022 Connecticut Public

What it's like surviving a plane crash

Published April 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT
1 of 5  — The passenger plane that caused the engine fire accident while flying in the sky
The passenger plane that caused the engine fire accident while flying in the sky.
SONGPHOL THESAKIT/Getty Images
2 of 5  — Kechi Okwuchi is the author of More Than My Scars, a memoir about being one of the two survivors in a 2005 plane crash that claimed 107 lives. Her debut album is called Kechi.
Kechi Okwuchi is the author of More Than My Scars, a memoir about being one of the two survivors in a 2005 plane crash that claimed 107 lives. Her debut album is called Kechi.
3 of 5  — More Than My Scars by Kechi Okwuchi.
More Than My Scars by Kechi Okwuchi.
4 of 5  — Jamie Hull is the author of Life On A Thread, a memoir about surviving after a plane crash in 2007.
Jamie Hull is the author of Life On A Thread, a memoir about surviving after a plane crash in 2007.
5 of 5  — Life on a Thread: How my fight for survival made me stronger, by Jamie Hull
Life on a Thread: How my fight for survival made me stronger, by Jamie Hull

The odds that you’ll be in an airplane crash are about 1 in 1.2 million. The odds you’ll die that way? 1 in 11 million. So what’s it like being someone who made it through something like that?

On today’s show, hear stories from two people who did, including a pilot, and a woman who was one of only two survivors of a crash that claimed 107 lives.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
