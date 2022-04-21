What it's like surviving a plane crash

The odds that you’ll be in an airplane crash are about 1 in 1.2 million. The odds you’ll die that way? 1 in 11 million. So what’s it like being someone who made it through something like that?

On today’s show, hear stories from two people who did, including a pilot, and a woman who was one of only two survivors of a crash that claimed 107 lives.

GUESTS:



Kechi Okwuchi : author of More Than My Scars , a memoir about being one of the two survivors in a 2005 plane crash that claimed 107 lives. Her debut album is called Kechi .

: author of , a memoir about being one of the two survivors in a 2005 plane crash that claimed 107 lives. Her debut album is called . Jamie Hull: author of Life On A Thread, a memoir about surviving after a plane crash in 2007

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.