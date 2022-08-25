Francesca Abroad: Following an American high school student’s year in Sarajevo
Francesca Cronin is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program.
Francesca Cronin is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program.
Francesca Cronin is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program.
Francesca Cronin is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program.
Francesca Cronin is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program.
Francesca Cronin is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program, with her father, Peter Cronin.
Francesca Cronin is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program, with her father, Peter Cronin.
Francesca Cronin (right) is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program, with her best friend in the city, Azra Hrnjica.
Francesca Cronin (right) is a high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program, with her best friend in the city, Azra Hrnjica.
For over a year, we followed American, Francesca Cronin as she experienced being a high school student abroad in Sarajevo.
You’ll hear what she felt, what she learned, and how she changed.
Plus, you’ll hear her dad’s reflections on loving her from afar, and from the best friend she made over there, too!
And Audacious producer, Jessica Severin de Martinez, talks about how her experience as a German student in the United States 25 years ago formed her life.
GUESTS:
- Francesca Cronin: A high school student from Dunstable, Massachusetts, who spent an academic year abroad in Sarajevo. She was part of the YES Abroad program
- Peter Cronin: Francesca’s father
- Azra Hrnjica: Francesca’s best friend in Sarajevo
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
