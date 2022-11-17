© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Behind The Screens: Editing The Sandman, casting for game shows, and life after reality t.v.

Published November 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST
behind the screens.png
1 of 3  — behind the screens.png
Rhonda Paul: Contestant on the inaugural season of the Netflix reality series, Too Hot To Handle.
2 of 3  — Rhonda Paul: Contestant on the inaugural season of the Netflix reality series, Too Hot To Handle.
Rhonda Paul: Contestant on the inaugural season of the Netflix reality series, Too Hot To Handle.
Jamin Bricker: Editor for the Netflix series, The Sandman.
3 of 3  — Jamin Bricker: Editor for the Netflix series, The Sandman.
Jamin Bricker: Editor for the Netflix series, The Sandman.

In previous installments of our Behind the Screens series - where we talk with people who make the entertainment industry work - we met the costume director for Schitt’s Creek, an intimacy coordinator, the food illustrator for the Great British Baking Show, and even the person who is responsible for hiring the most recent Fab 5 for Queer Eye!

Listen to the first installment here, and the second installment here!

On this episode, you’ll hear stories from three folks involved with Netflix shows, Too Hot to Handle, Bullshit the Game Show, and The Sandman.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf television
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Related Content