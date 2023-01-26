© 2023 Connecticut Public

Full house: The line between collecting, clutter, and hoarding disorder

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanChion Wolf
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST
The home of a client of Melissa Hladek, Hoarding Disorder Remediation Expert
The home of a client of Melissa Hladek, Hoarding Disorder Remediation Expert
The home of a client of Melissa Hladek, Hoarding Disorder Remediation Expert
Melissa Hladek
The home of a client of Melissa Hladek, Hoarding Disorder Remediation Expert
The home of a client of Melissa Hladek, Hoarding Disorder Remediation Expert
The home of a client of Melissa Hladek, Hoarding Disorder Remediation Expert
Melissa Hladek
Dr. David Tolin: Founder and Director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and the Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy at The Institute of Living. He was also the original psychologist on the A&E series, “Hoarders”
Dr. David Tolin: Founder and Director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and the Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy at The Institute of Living. He was also the original psychologist on the A&E series, "Hoarders"
Dr. David Tolin: Founder and Director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and the Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy at The Institute of Living. He was also the original psychologist on the A&E series, “Hoarders”
Melanie Renee: Documented her journey as a recovered hoarder on the YouTube Channel, “A Hoarder’s Heart”. She lives in New Jersey
Melanie Renee: Documented her journey as a recovered hoarder on the YouTube Channel, "A Hoarder's Heart". She lives in New Jersey
Melanie Renee: Documented her journey as a recovered hoarder on the YouTube Channel, “A Hoarder’s Heart”. She lives in New Jersey

Hoarding disorder, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is “a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them.”

On this episode of Audacious, an expert on hoarding disorder explains the nuances of the condition. Then, a woman walks Chion through her home as she explores new ways to declutter her house. Plus, another woman talks about how she began making a lot of progress managing hoarding disorder by talking about it on YouTube.

For more information, visit NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Their helpline is is 800-950-6264.

Special thanks to hoarding disorder remediation expert, Melissa Hladek, for help with this episode.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

