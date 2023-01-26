Full house: The line between collecting, clutter, and hoarding disorder

Hoarding disorder, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is “a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them.”

On this episode of Audacious, an expert on hoarding disorder explains the nuances of the condition. Then, a woman walks Chion through her home as she explores new ways to declutter her house. Plus, another woman talks about how she began making a lot of progress managing hoarding disorder by talking about it on YouTube.

For more information, visit NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Their helpline is is 800-950-6264.

Special thanks to hoarding disorder remediation expert, Melissa Hladek, for help with this episode.

Dr. David Tolin: Founder and Director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and the Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy at The Institute of Living. He was also the original psychologist on the A&E series, “Hoarders”

Rachel (pseudonym): Connecticut resident who has been working with hoarding disorder remediation expert, Melissa Hladek, to declutter her home

Melanie Renee: Documented her journey as a recovered hoarder on the YouTube Channel, "A Hoarder's Heart". She lives in New Jersey

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

