Beatboxing, battling, and belonging
Beatboxing is so cool! Not only do you have portable access to a full drum set, but also to trumpets, guitars, turntables, and whatever else your body can imitate! It’s a fine art that is fully embodied.
Meet three beatboxers: One of the first on the scene to develop the craft, another who uses it to connect to herself and the rest of the world, and one 12 year-old who is making waves on beatbox competition stages.
GUESTS:
- Rahzel Manely Brown: Legendary beatboxer, former member of the Roots, and educator
- Gus Mcafoos and his mom, Deaneal: Gus is a 12 year-old beatboxer from Missouri who discovered beatboxing for himself during the pandemic
- Kaila Mullady: Two-time World Beatboxing Champion, worked with Lin Manuel Miranda’s freestyle rap group “Freestyle Love Supreme”, teaches beatboxing workshops, developed a program with the Academy of Noise to use beatboxing as a form of speech therapy
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.
