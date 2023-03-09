© 2023 Connecticut Public

Beatboxing, battling, and belonging

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezChion Wolf
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST
Rahzel performs live at Le Batofar on November 12, 2010 in Paris, France.
Richard Bord / WireImage / Getty
Rahzel Manely Brown: Legendary beatboxer, former member of the Roots, and educator.
Gus Mcafoos and his mom, Deaneal: Gus is a 12 year-old beatboxer from Missouri who discovered beatboxing for himself during the pandemic.
Kaila Mullady: Two-time World Beatboxing Champion, worked with Lin Manuel Miranda’s freestyle rap group “Freestyle Love Supreme”, teaches beatboxing workshops, developed a program with the Academy of Noise to use beatboxing as a form of speech therapy
Beatboxing is so cool! Not only do you have portable access to a full drum set, but also to trumpets, guitars, turntables, and whatever else your body can imitate! It’s a fine art that is fully embodied.

Meet three beatboxers: One of the first on the scene to develop the craft, another who uses it to connect to herself and the rest of the world, and one 12 year-old who is making waves on beatbox competition stages.

GUESTS: 

  • Rahzel Manely Brown: Legendary beatboxer, former member of the Roots, and educator
  • Gus Mcafoos and his mom, Deaneal: Gus is a 12 year-old beatboxer from Missouri who discovered beatboxing for himself during the pandemic
  • Kaila Mullady: Two-time World Beatboxing Champion, worked with Lin Manuel Miranda’s freestyle rap group “Freestyle Love Supreme”, teaches beatboxing workshops, developed a program with the Academy of Noise to use beatboxing as a form of speech therapy

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf