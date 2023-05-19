What solitude does to you in the wilderness and in prison

8 of 8 — Ray Boyd: After serving 29.5 years incarcerated for a murder he committed at the age of 17, he became a spokesperson for Stop Solitary CT, which successfully rallied for changes in Connecticut's solitary confinement protocol. He is the author of "Mind Over Matter: How I Became the Model Inmate".

