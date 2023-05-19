What solitude does to you in the wilderness and in prison
Nietzsche once said, “It is what one takes into solitude that grows there, the beast within included.”
This episode features three people who experienced solitude: by choice and not.
There’s a winter caretaker at Yellowstone, a runner-up from the History Channel show, Alone, and you'll hear from a Connecticut man who spent almost 30 years in solitary confinement.
GUESTS:
- Callie Russell: Contestant on Season 7 (aired in 2020) of Alone on the History Channel. She lasted 89 days in the Northwest Territories of Canada before being medically evacuated due to frostbite of the toes
- Steve Fuller: One of the last winter caretakers at Yellowstone National Park, a job he’s done for 50 years
- Ray Boyd: After serving 29.5 years incarcerated for a murder he committed at the age of 17, he became a spokesperson for Stop Solitary CT, which successfully rallied for changes in Connecticut's solitary confinement protocol. He is the author of Mind Over Matter: How I Became the Model Inmate
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, which originally aired on September 22, 2022.
