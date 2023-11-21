© 2023 Connecticut Public

Beyond the mask: Conversations with psychopaths

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published November 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Illustration of three faces/masks as side view silhouettes, white on blue background. The masks get smaller from left to right. A black silhouette of a person stands behind the last mask.
1 of 2  — psychopaths_audacious_promo.png
Mark Airs / Getty Images
Dr. James H. Fallon is a neuroscientist who discovered after a brain scan that he is a psychopath. He writes about it in his book, "The Psychopath Inside: A Neuroscientist's Personal Journey into the Dark Side of the Brain". This is a photo from his time at Burning Man.
2 of 2  — Dr. James H. Fallon is a neuroscientist who discovered after a brain scan that he is a psychopath. He writes about it in his book, "The Psychopath Inside: A Neuroscientist's Personal Journey into the Dark Side of the Brain". This is a photo from his time at Burning Man.
Dr. James H. Fallon is a neuroscientist who discovered after a brain scan that he is a psychopath. He writes about it in his book, "The Psychopath Inside: A Neuroscientist's Personal Journey into the Dark Side of the Brain". This is a photo from his time at Burning Man.
Jessica Garrison

When you think of the word, "Psychopath", what do you picture?

A serial killer? A dictator? A cut-throat CEO? Your ex?

Sure, a few of those folks may be psychopaths. But many people with this mental health condition would argue that the usual stereotypes are way off. They are incapable of feeling empathy or developing any attachments, but that doesn't mean they are compelled to cause harm.

Today, two people who are psychopaths talk about how they've learned to adapt to a world full of feelings.

Listen to the extended version of our conversation with Athena Walker.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
