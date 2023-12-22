© 2023 Connecticut Public

Social media, the algorithm, and the state of our hearts

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST
Joel Cross (@asoulcalledjoel), Scott Tatum (@ucanoutdoors), and Daníel Colón (@colormecrazy).
Joel Cross (@asoulcalledjoel), Scott Tatum (@ucanoutdoors), and Daníel Colón (@colormecrazy).

Our social media news feeds curate us as much as we curate our newsfeeds.

So what if, instead of subscribing to the same old fear-mongering, belittling, judgmental soundbites… We subscribe to accounts that peddle in love?

Today, meet three people who use social media to lift all tides.

GUESTS: 

  • Joel CrossGrammy-nominated musician, poet, meditator, and traveler who asks his half-a-million followers to pause and ask, "How's your heart?", on the handle, @asoulcalledjoel
  • Scott Tatum: A hiker and "self-care savage", he's best known by his one million followers for his "Friendly Reminders" on the handle, @ucanoutdoors
  • Daníel ColónTheir social media handle, @colorwecrazy, combines meditations, encouraging pep talks, and lip-synching motivational messages from Abraham Hicks

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Khaleel Rahman
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Megan Fitzgerald
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf