Retired CIA Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez on magic, technology and the art of deception

If you've ever wondered where the CIA finds inspiration to disguise their agents, you'd think maybe… Hollywood with their special effects?

Turns out, it was the magic community that helped them develop technology that may have saved lives and uncovered secrets!

Hear stories from retired CIA Chief of Disguise, Jonna Mendez, including how she used this technology to surprise the former head of the CIA, President George HW Bush.

GUESTS:



Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

