Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Retired CIA Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez on magic, technology and the art of deception

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST
Jonna Mendez, retired CIA Chief of Disguise, and author of the new memoir, "In True Face: A Woman's Life in the CIA, Unmasked".
1 of 3  — Jonna Mendez, retired CIA Chief of Disguise, and author of the new memoir, "In True Face: A Woman's Life in the CIA, Unmasked".
Jonna Mendez, retired CIA Chief of Disguise, and author of the new memoir, "In True Face: A Woman's Life in the CIA, Unmasked".
Tina Leu Foto / Tina Leu Fotos
Jonna Mendez wearing a mask in the Oval Office with President George HW Bush.
2 of 3  — Jonna Mendez wearing a mask in the Oval Office with President George HW Bush.
Jonna Mendez wearing a mask in the Oval Office with President George HW Bush.
Courtesy Jonna Mendez
Jonna Mendez revealing her mask in the Oval Office with President George HW Bush and members of his cabinet.
3 of 3  — Jonna Mendez revealing her mask in the Oval Office with President George HW Bush and members of his cabinet.
Jonna Mendez revealing her mask in the Oval Office with President George HW Bush and members of his cabinet.
Courtesy Jonna Mendez

If you've ever wondered where the CIA finds inspiration to disguise their agents, you'd think maybe… Hollywood with their special effects?

Turns out, it was the magic community that helped them develop technology that may have saved lives and uncovered secrets!

Hear stories from retired CIA Chief of Disguise, Jonna Mendez, including how she used this technology to surprise the former head of the CIA, President George HW Bush.

GUESTS: 

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf