Hearing every color, feeling every earthquake: Life as a cyborg
In the movies, cyborgs often don't have a soul or a conscience.
But in real life, some people become cyborgs in order to enhance the human experience and to be more connected with nature.
Like Neil Harbisson. He was born colorblind, but now, thanks to an antenna implanted into the base of his skull, he can hear colors!
And choreographer, Moon Ribas, had implants embedded in her feet that vibrated every time there was an earthquake of at least 1.0 on the Richter scale.
They are co-founders of the Transpecies Society and the Cyborg Foundation.
GUESTS:
- Neil Harbisson: For almost 20 years, has had an antenna implanted into the back of his skull that translates color into sound
- Moon Ribas: A choreographer who, for seven years, had implants in her feet that vibrated every time there was an earthquake of 1.0 on the Richter scale
