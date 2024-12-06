Salaar Stateside! Following a Pakistani high school student’s year in the US
Imagine you’re 16 years old, living in Lahore, Pakistan, and preparing for the adventure of a lifetime: A high school exchange year in Rockville, Maryland.
Just as you’re getting ready to leave, a public radio show in Connecticut asks to document your journey!
This is the story of Salaar Muhammad - before, during, and after his transformative year in the United States. We explore how this experience changed his perspective, shaped his future, and touched the lives of those around him.
GUESTS:
- Salaar Muhammad: a student from Lahore, Pakistan, who spent the 2023/2024 academic year in Rockville, MD through the U.S. Department of State’s Kennedy Lugar YES program. He lived with a host family and went to a local high school
- Sarah Clapp: Sarah’s family hosted Salaar during his stay in the US
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.
