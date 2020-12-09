© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted logo
Disrupted

How Athletes Are Speaking Out For Justice

Published December 9, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST
How Athletes are speaking Out.jpeg
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Members of the Connecticut Sun kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a WNBA basketball first round playoff game against the Chicago Sky, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.

The sports world is riding a new wave of athlete activism. After a year of protests, athletes are openly using their platforms after constantly being told “to stick to sports.” So how can they foster change?

This hour, we dive into why sports have always been political. We’ll also hear from WNBA star A’ja Wilson on what it means to use her platform for change.

GUESTS:

  • Amira Rose Davis – Assistant Professor of History and African-American Studies at Penn State University and author of forthcoming book Can’t Eat a Medal: Black Women Athletes Under Jim Crow
  • A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Sparks forward and WNBA 2020 Most Valuable Player
Disrupted
Daniela Luna
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
