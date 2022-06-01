Theologian Candice Marie Benbow on creating her own relationship with God

Organized religion plays an important role in many Americans lives. But the Christian church isn't always a welcoming place. This week, one woman’s journey of connecting with God in and outside the confines of organized religion. And how she's on a mission to make faith more accessible to everyone.

GUESTS:

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!