Healing from complex trauma and the need for culturally responsive mental health care with Stephanie Foo

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne Edwards, Emily Charash, Khalilah Brown-Dean, Meg Dalton, Catie Talarski
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
When journalist Stephanie Foo was 30, she finally learned her mental health diagnosis. She had complex post-traumatic stress disorder or C-PTSD, a condition caused by repeated exposure to trauma. At first, learning that fact made Stephanie feel hopeless. But she soon embarked on a journey of healing that helped her better understand what having C-PTSD really meant. In the process, she not only learned about herself, but also about the broader societal implications of trauma and how trauma in her family's past still affects her today. She chronicles that journey in her book What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma.

This hour, we return to our discussion with Stephanie. We talk about her book and how mental health care in the U.S. often ignores the pain of people of color. Since this episode first aired in February, the paperback version of the book was released and entered the New York Times Best Sellers list.

GUEST:

This episode originally aired on February 1, 2023.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
