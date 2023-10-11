Ari Berman on defending democracy and voting rights

This hour, we listen back to a conversation with author and journalist Ari Berman on democracy and voting rights. He’ll talk about the decision the Supreme Court made 10 years ago in Shelby County v. Holder that removed key provisions from the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He'll also explain what Democrats need to do differently if they want to ensure people have access to the polls. This conversation was recorded at a live event as part of New Haven’s 2023 International Festival of Arts & Ideas.

Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

This episode originally aired on July 12, 2023.

