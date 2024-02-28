© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Black creators disrupting the arts and building community

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:06 AM EST
A headshot of Busayo Olupona. She is wearing a blue top with white leaf-like shapes on it. She also wears glasses and golden earrings.
EISEKE BOLAJI
Busayo Olupona started her own fashion company, Busayo, after working as an attorney. The company uses hand-dyed Nigerian prints and textiles. It has helped Busayo reconnect with Nigeria.

This hour, we talk to Black creators who are making their marks in the arts. Andre Rochester is a fine artist based in greater Hartford. He discusses self-expression and social consciousness in art. We'll hear from Andre's mentor, Stanwyck Cromwell about how he and Andre have both taught each other. And Busayo Olupona, who spoke with us amidst the bustle of New York Fashion Week, explains her journey from being an attorney to starting Busayo, her own fashion company. She also tells us about reconnecting with her Nigerian roots.

GUESTS:

  • Andre Rochester: fine artist, curator, and arts advocate in greater Hartford.
  • Stanwyck Cromwell: visual artist based in Bloomfield and Andre Rochester's mentor
  • Busayo Olupona: creative director and founder of Busayo, an apparel and accessories company that uses hand dyed Nigerian prints and textiles

Andre Rochester was a featured artist on Connecticut Public's series Where ART Thou? in 2023, see some of his artwork and listen to his conversation with host Ray Hardman here.

Special thanks to our interns Scout Raimondo and Sajina Shrestha.

