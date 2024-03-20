The women who shaped the Civil Rights Movement haven't always been recognized

This week on Disrupted, we learn about two women who played important roles in the Civil Rights Movement. Historian Tanisha C. Ford wrote about Mollie Moon, a fundraiser in the 1940s, in her new book 'Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement,'. Later in the show, we’ll listen back to our conversation about New Haven’s Constance Baker Motley. She was the first Black woman to become a federal judge in the U.S.

GUESTS:

Tanisha C. Ford : Professor of History at The Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY). Her most recent book is 'Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement'

: Professor of History at The Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY). Her most recent book is 'Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement' Connie Royster : retired attorney, former director of development at the Yale Divinity School, and the niece of Constance Baker Motley

: retired attorney, former director of development at the Yale Divinity School, and the niece of Constance Baker Motley Tomiko Brown-Nagin: Dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University and Professor of Constitutional Law and History and author of 'Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality'



Special thanks to our interns Scout Raimondo and Sajina Shrestha.

