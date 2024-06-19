© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The history — and joy — of Juneteenth

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published June 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
The official Juneteenth flag created by Connecticut resident, Ben Haith raised in New Haven, Connecticut on June 3rd, 2024.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
The official Juneteenth flag created by Connecticut resident Ben Haith, raised in New Haven, Conn., on June 3rd, 2024.

While many Black Americans have been celebrating Juneteenth since 1865, the holiday has often been overlooked by non-Black Americans. This hour, we look at the tradition of the holiday and recognize its importance as a time to learn more about Black history in the U.S.

Alliah L. Agostini is a mom and children’s book author. Her books The Juneteenth Story: Celebrating the End of Slavery in the United States and The Juneteenth Cookbook teach the history and joy of Juneteenth.

Distinguished Professor Dr. William Darity explains the history of reparations and today's racial wealth gap.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including 'Disrupted', 'Where Art Thou?', and 'Cutline in the Community'.
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university's radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station's talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
