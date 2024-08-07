What this wild election cycle could mean for November

This week on Disrupted, we dive deep into one of the wildest election cycles in recent history. Journalist and editorial director for Mother Jones, Jamilah King, offers her take on some of the latest political developments.

We also discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s candidacy with Higher Heights for America, an organization that supports Black women in politics.

You can also watch Disrupted host Khalilah Brown-Dean's interview with C-Span's Washington Journal about the role of black sororities and fraternities and why they could play a huge role in the election.

Guests:



Jamilah King: Editorial Director at Mother Jones

Editorial Director at Mother Jones Glynda C. Carr: President and CEO of Higher Heights for America

