© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

Playwright and actress Anna Deavere Smith on the politics of art

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:15 AM EST
Khalilah talks with Anna Deavere Smith who is known for roles on shows like 'The West Wing' and 'Nurse Jackie,’ about the relationship between art and politics. She discussed the one-woman shows she creates that are based on interviews with real people and deal with issues like the school to prison pipeline.
Chris Randall
Khalilah talks with Anna Deavere Smith who is known for roles on shows like 'The West Wing' and 'Nurse Jackie,’ about the relationship between art and politics. She discussed the one-woman shows she creates that are based on interviews with real people and deal with issues like the school to prison pipeline.

Actress Anna Deavere Smith is known for her roles on TV series like The West Wing, Nurse Jackie and Black-ish. She’s also the playwright and performer behind more than fifteen one-woman shows including the Tony-nominated Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 and the new This Ghost of Slavery: A Play of Past and Present. She writes scripts based on her interviews with real people in a style she pioneered called “verbatim theatre.”

Host Khalilah Brown-Dean spoke with Anna about the politics of art at a live event in New Haven in late-October. The event was part of the Artistic Congress, organized by Long Wharf Theatre and Yale Schwarzman Center. We discussed doubt, courage and her hope that her art inspires people to take action.

GUEST:

  • Anna Deavere Smith: Actress and playwright. On TV she is known for roles on The West Wing, Nurse Jackie and Black-ish. One stage, she has written and performed in more than fifteen one-woman shows, including the Tony-nominated Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 and the new This Ghost of Slavery: A Play of Past and Present. She is also a professor at NYU and founded the Institute on the Arts and Civic Dialogue.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

Related Content