© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

Peniel E. Joseph on the legacy and impact of 1963

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
Peniel E. Joseph's new book 'Freedom Season' takes us through 1963, a watershed year in the civil rights movement. He explains not only the history of the year, but also how decisions made back then still impact us today.
Provided by Author
Peniel E. Joseph's new book 'Freedom Season' takes us through 1963, a watershed year in the civil rights movement. He explains not only the history of the year, but also how decisions made back then still impact us today.

1963 changed the course of U.S. history.

It included the assassinations of civil rights leader Medgar Evers and President John F. Kennedy.

1963 was also the year of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Martin Luther King gave his famous “I have a dream” speech that day. Future congressman John Lewis also spoke.

This hour, we’re breaking down a pivotal year in the civil rights movement with Peniel E. Joseph.

Peniel E. Joseph, author of 'Freedom Season' takes us through 1963, a watershed year in the civil rights movement. He explains not only the history of the year, but also how decisions made back then still impact us today.
Erica Dauzacker
Peniel E. Joseph, author of 'Freedom Season' takes us through 1963, a watershed year in the civil rights movement. He explains not only the history of the year, but also how decisions made back then still impact us today.

GUEST:
Peniel E. Joseph: Professor of History; Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He is the author of Freedom Season: How 1963 Transformed America’s Civil Rights Revolution.

Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss contributed to this episode.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

Related Content