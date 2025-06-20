Peniel E. Joseph on the legacy and impact of 1963

1963 changed the course of U.S. history.

It included the assassinations of civil rights leader Medgar Evers and President John F. Kennedy.

1963 was also the year of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Martin Luther King gave his famous “I have a dream” speech that day. Future congressman John Lewis also spoke.

This hour, we’re breaking down a pivotal year in the civil rights movement with Peniel E. Joseph.

Erica Dauzacker Peniel E. Joseph, author of 'Freedom Season' takes us through 1963, a watershed year in the civil rights movement. He explains not only the history of the year, but also how decisions made back then still impact us today.

GUEST:

Peniel E. Joseph: Professor of History; Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He is the author of Freedom Season: How 1963 Transformed America’s Civil Rights Revolution.

Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss contributed to this episode.

