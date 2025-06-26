© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Megan Greenwell on the ways private equity upends the lives of everyday people

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published June 26, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream by Megan Greenwell.
Provided by Harper Collins, Author photo: Loreto Caceres
Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream by Megan Greenwell.

Megan Greenwell's new book, Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream, tells the story of four people whose lives were upended by private equity. This hour, we learn about the business of private equity, and how companies that many people don't understand play a big role in our lives.

Author Megan Greenwell
Loreto Caceres
Author Megan Greenwell

GUEST:

This episode was produced with help from Meg Dalton and interns Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
