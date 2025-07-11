© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

From 'Sinners' to 50 years of 'Jaws': What we can learn from the year in film

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published July 11, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT
Michael B. Jordan as Smoke in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SINNERS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Eli Adé
/
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Michael B. Jordan as Smoke in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SINNERS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Many people think of movies as an escape from reality. But even when they transport us to a different time and place, movies can help us think more deeply about our present. This year, those thought provoking films have included Sinners, The Phoenician Scheme and Mickey 17.

For our third annual summer movie panel, we’re breaking down recent films to see what they say about the world we live in today. We’ll cover everything from politics to artificial intelligence.

GUESTS:

Movies mentioned in this episode:

Special thanks to our interns Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
