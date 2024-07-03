© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

Rethinking the summer blockbuster

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
Anya Taylor-Joy plays the character Furiosa in the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.' In this image she stands facing the viewer holding a gun as flames burst behind her. A cross-shaped piece of metal at her back protects her.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture
/
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture
Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which came out in late May.

It's time for our second annual summer movie panel! This time we are talking about the possible end of the summer blockbuster (as we know it) and the end of the world in film. The panelists discuss the lack of hype around any specific movie(s) this year as compared to what we saw with last year's Barbie/Oppenheimer pairing and the trend in post-apocalyptic imagery in films like Dune: Part Two and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. We also hear about movies for kids like Inside Out 2 and talk about what made Challengers so successful.

GUESTS:

A few of the films discussed in this episode:

You can listen to last year's Disrupted summer movie panel on our website.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

See stories by Wayne Edwards
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the Deputy Director of Storytelling
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content