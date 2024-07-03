Rethinking the summer blockbuster
It's time for our second annual summer movie panel! This time we are talking about the possible end of the summer blockbuster (as we know it) and the end of the world in film. The panelists discuss the lack of hype around any specific movie(s) this year as compared to what we saw with last year's Barbie/Oppenheimer pairing and the trend in post-apocalyptic imagery in films like Dune: Part Two and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. We also hear about movies for kids like Inside Out 2 and talk about what made Challengers so successful.
GUESTS:
- Alissa Wilkinson: Movie Critic at the New York Times. She is also an author who co-wrote the book 'How to Survive the Apocalypse: Zombies, Cylons, Faith, and Politics at the End of the World.'
- Nadira Goffe: Associate Culture Writer at Slate
- James Hanley: one of the founders of Cinestudio in Hartford
A few of the films discussed in this episode:
- 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)
- 'Inside Out 2' (2024)
- 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)
- 'Challengers' (2024)
- 'Anyone but You' (2023)
- 'Poor Things' (2023)
- 'This is Cinerama' (1952)
- 'Evil Does Not Exist' (2023)
- 'The Idea of You' (2024)
- 'Exhuma' (2024)
You can listen to last year's Disrupted summer movie panel on our website.
