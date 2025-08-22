© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The power of craft, from activism to connecting with ancestors

By Coco Cooley,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published August 22, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
Work by Betsy Greer who helped popularize the term "craftivism”.
Betsy Greer
/
Provided
Work by Betsy Greer who helped popularize the term "craftivism”.

When people think of craft, certain images might come to mind, like knitting in a rocking chair by a warm fireplace. People often think of it as a quiet, solitary activity— one that doesn’t make much of a public statement. But crafts like knitting can be radical. The rocking chair by the fireplace isn’t just quiet and solitary— it can also be a site of real political change.

This hour, we’re talking about the power of craft. We’ll hear from a crafter who helped popularize the term "craftivism." It refers to a movement that combines craft with activism. We’ll also talk to a local potter who hopes to spread awareness of the indigenous Wangunk people. They are not recognized as a tribe by the federal or state government.

GUESTS:

This episode was also produced by our former intern Kathy Wang.

Special thanks to Meg Dalton and former interns Isaac Moss and Angelica Gajewski.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Coco Cooley
Coco Cooley is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. She is a current Wesleyan student studying Anthropology and Sociology, while pursuing an Anthropology thesis about Renaissance Faires. She also enjoys cooking, watching bad television, and swimming in non-ocean bodies of water.
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
