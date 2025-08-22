The power of craft, from activism to connecting with ancestors
When people think of craft, certain images might come to mind, like knitting in a rocking chair by a warm fireplace. People often think of it as a quiet, solitary activity— one that doesn’t make much of a public statement. But crafts like knitting can be radical. The rocking chair by the fireplace isn’t just quiet and solitary— it can also be a site of real political change.
This hour, we’re talking about the power of craft. We’ll hear from a crafter who helped popularize the term "craftivism." It refers to a movement that combines craft with activism. We’ll also talk to a local potter who hopes to spread awareness of the indigenous Wangunk people. They are not recognized as a tribe by the federal or state government.
GUESTS:
- Betsy Greer: writer and maker. She’s editor of the book Craftivism: The Art of Craft and Activism and author of Knitting for Good!: A Guide to Creating Personal, Social, and Political Change Stitch by Stitch. She helped popularize the term "craftivism."
- Gary Red Oak O'Neil: a Wangunk Elder, potter, and educator. He’s been a member of Wesleyan Potters since 1968, and his solo exhibition, titled Excavations, will be on view at the Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery at Wesleyan University from September 9th to November 16th.
This episode was also produced by our former intern Kathy Wang.
Special thanks to Meg Dalton and former interns Isaac Moss and Angelica Gajewski.
