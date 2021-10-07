© 2021 Connecticut Public

Vallery Lomas bakes her way to the top

Published October 7, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT
Linda Xiao
Clarkson Potter Publishers
Vallery Lomas, author of Life Is What You Bake It

Vallery Lomas’ first cookbook, Life Is What You Bake It, is a dream realized. We talk with the former-lawyer-turned-baker, and winner of The Great American Baking Show, about how an unrelenting belief in herself spurred a career change, how she refused to let her accomplishments be erased, and how she created a beautiful book filled with recipes influenced by family, travel and an obsession with French pastry.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski

Guest: Vallery Lomas – Author of Life is What You Bake It (@foodieinnewyork)

Featured Recipe:

Linda Xiao

Olive Oil-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
