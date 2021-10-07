Vallery Lomas bakes her way to the top

Vallery Lomas’ first cookbook, Life Is What You Bake It, is a dream realized. We talk with the former-lawyer-turned-baker, and winner of The Great American Baking Show, about how an unrelenting belief in herself spurred a career change, how she refused to let her accomplishments be erased, and how she created a beautiful book filled with recipes influenced by family, travel and an obsession with French pastry.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski

Guest: Vallery Lomas – Author of Life is What You Bake It (@foodieinnewyork)

Featured Recipe:

Olive Oil-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

