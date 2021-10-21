A visit to Hogan’s Cider Mill and a lesson in apple cider history from the authors of ‘American Cider’

Apple cider is having a moment. This week on Seasoned, we watch the apple press at work during a visit to Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington, Conn. Owners Chet Dunlop and Theresa Clifford Dunlop make cider at the mill the way the farm’s original cidermakers did 100 years ago. And while the craft may be rooted in the past, Chet and Theresa are looking toward the future. Their daughter, Margaret Borla, manages the mill and creates the drinks people line up at the tap room to get. We sit down with the family to talk about cider making and try the mill’s new breakout drink, the Drunken Donut, as well as a flight of ciders. Plus, we talk with Dan Pucci and Craig Cavallo, the authors of American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage.

