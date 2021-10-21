© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

A visit to Hogan’s Cider Mill and a lesson in apple cider history from the authors of ‘American Cider’

Published October 21, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT
1 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Hogan's Cider Mill owner Chet Dunlop pushes apples down a chute to be washed and ground up before being pressed into cider. Dunlop said this shipment of apples, from Hayward Farm down the road in New Hartford, contained a mix of Cortland, Macintosh, Gala, Macoun, and a box of green apples.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
2 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Hogan's Cider Mill owner Chet Dunlop pushes apples down a chute to be washed and ground up before being pressed into cider. He said about one bushel of apples (about 40 pounds) will yield 3 gallons of cider.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
3 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Hogan's Cider Mill owner Chet Dunlop spreads out mashed apples onto a layer of cheesecloth before a cider pressing.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
4 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Chet Dunlop (left) and Theresa Clifford Dunlop (right), owners of Hogan’s Cider Mill watch as a hydraulic pump presses out cider from layers of apple mash. They made about 200 gallons of cider in two 30-minute pressings, and had sold all of it to customers by the next day.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
5 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Cider is pressed from apple mash spread between ten layers of cheesecloth at Hogan's Cider Mill in Burlington, Connecticut. One bushel of apples (about 40 pounds) will yield 3 gallons of cider.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
6 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Seasoned Producer Robyn Doyon-Aitken interviews Hogan's Cider Mill owner Chet Dunlop as he explains the process of pressing sweet cider. The mill was founded in 1912. Chet and his wife Theresa Clifford Dunlop bought it about 30 years ago.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
7 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Hogan’s Cider Mill Manager Margaret Borla works behind the bar at Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington, Connecticut. She started working at her parents mill about a year ago and has drawn a younger demographic through social media to enjoy the cider, the bucolic New England backdrop, and of course, the “Drunken Donut” — a cider cocktail she created topped with a donut, whipped cream, and sprinkles.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
8 of 8  — Hogan's Cider Mill
Hogan’s Cider Mill Manager Margaret Borla tops off two “Drunken Donuts” — Hogan’s new signature cocktail consisting of one-third hard cider, two-thirds sweet cider, an apple cider donut, and sprinkles. Borla created the cocktail and has drawn a younger demographic to the cider mill through social media. She said people have made up to a two hour drive to come get a “Drunken Donut.”
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public

Apple cider is having a moment. This week on Seasoned, we watch the apple press at work during a visit to Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington, Conn. Owners Chet Dunlop and Theresa Clifford Dunlop make cider at the mill the way the farm’s original cidermakers did 100 years ago. And while the craft may be rooted in the past, Chet and Theresa are looking toward the future. Their daughter, Margaret Borla, manages the mill and creates the drinks people line up at the tap room to get. We sit down with the family to talk about cider making and try the mill’s new breakout drink, the Drunken Donut, as well as a flight of ciders. Plus, we talk with Dan Pucci and Craig Cavallo, the authors of American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Ryan Caron-King captured visuals. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

Guests:

Seasoned
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum