Cooking with pumpkins and exploring the joy and horror of pumpkin spice

Published October 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
Maggie Michalczyk, RDN, Author of The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook
Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., Food scientist and principal at Corvus Blue in Chicago, a spokesperson for the Institute of Food Technologists, and a senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins University

If the only thing you’ve ever made with pumpkin is pumpkin pie, we’re here to help expand your repertoire. There’s a whole world of savory pumpkin dishes that evoke fall comfort: soups, stews, curries, sauces, hummus. And pumpkin loves pasta (use it as a sauce or a filling for gnocchi, ravioli, or lasagna). What are your favorite dishes using pumpkin? We also demystify pumpkin spice with a food scientist and talk to baristas at Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford about the popularity of the pumpkin spice latte. A local pumpkin farmer from Castle Hill Farm joins the show, too. Where is your favorite local farm or pumpkin patch?

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Gene Amatruda worked the board. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

Guests:

  • Maggie Michalczyk – Registered dietitian and author of The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook. Maggie is the creator of Once Upon a Pumpkin
  • Kantha Shelke, Ph.D. - Food scientist and principal at Corvus Blue in Chicago, a spokesperson for the Institute of Food Technologists, and a senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins University
  • Sophia Polli – Assistant manager, Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford.
  • Victoria Farrow – Barista, Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford, Conn.
  • Stephanie Paproski Kearns – 4th generation farmer at Castle Hill Farm in Newtown, Conn.

Featured Recipes:
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Turkey Chili

Everything But The Bagel Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Chef Plum’s Pumpkin Biscuits

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
