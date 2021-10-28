Cooking with pumpkins and exploring the joy and horror of pumpkin spice

If the only thing you’ve ever made with pumpkin is pumpkin pie, we’re here to help expand your repertoire. There’s a whole world of savory pumpkin dishes that evoke fall comfort: soups, stews, curries, sauces, hummus. And pumpkin loves pasta (use it as a sauce or a filling for gnocchi, ravioli, or lasagna). What are your favorite dishes using pumpkin? We also demystify pumpkin spice with a food scientist and talk to baristas at Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford about the popularity of the pumpkin spice latte. A local pumpkin farmer from Castle Hill Farm joins the show, too. Where is your favorite local farm or pumpkin patch?

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Gene Amatruda worked the board. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

Guests:



Featured Recipes:

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Turkey Chili

Everything But The Bagel Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Chef Plum’s Pumpkin Biscuits