Cooking with pumpkins and exploring the joy and horror of pumpkin spice
If the only thing you’ve ever made with pumpkin is pumpkin pie, we’re here to help expand your repertoire. There’s a whole world of savory pumpkin dishes that evoke fall comfort: soups, stews, curries, sauces, hummus. And pumpkin loves pasta (use it as a sauce or a filling for gnocchi, ravioli, or lasagna). What are your favorite dishes using pumpkin? We also demystify pumpkin spice with a food scientist and talk to baristas at Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford about the popularity of the pumpkin spice latte. A local pumpkin farmer from Castle Hill Farm joins the show, too. Where is your favorite local farm or pumpkin patch?
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Gene Amatruda worked the board. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.
Guests:
- Maggie Michalczyk – Registered dietitian and author of The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook. Maggie is the creator of Once Upon a Pumpkin
- Kantha Shelke, Ph.D. - Food scientist and principal at Corvus Blue in Chicago, a spokesperson for the Institute of Food Technologists, and a senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins University
- Sophia Polli – Assistant manager, Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford.
- Victoria Farrow – Barista, Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford, Conn.
- Stephanie Paproski Kearns – 4th generation farmer at Castle Hill Farm in Newtown, Conn.
Featured Recipes:
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Everything But The Bagel Roasted Pumpkin Seeds