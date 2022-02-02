Michelle Tam of Nom Nom Paleo describes her flexible approach to paleo cooking

We spend the hour with Michelle Tam, the cook and content creator behind Nom Nom Paleo. Michelle has degrees in nutrition and food science, and even though she has a doctorate in pharmacy, you won’t find strict prescriptions in her approach to paleo cooking and eating. She and her husband Henry Fong just published their third cookbook, Nom Nom Paleo Let’s Go! Simple Feasts + Healthy Eats. Michelle explains her paleo approach to eating and cooking and walks us through the ways she’s adapted everything from bread and pizza to dumplings.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guest:

Michelle Tam - James Beard Award-nominated creator of Nom Nom Paleo, a website and cooking app. She and her husband Henry Fong are the authors of three cookbooks. Their latest is Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go! Simple Feasts + Healthy Eats.

Featured Recipes:

Paleo Pot Stickers

Instant Pot Duck Carnitas

Wonton Meatballs