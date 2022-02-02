© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Michelle Tam of Nom Nom Paleo describes her flexible approach to paleo cooking

Published February 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
Author Michelle Tam, of Nom Nom Paleo
Henry Fong
/
Author Michelle Tam

We spend the hour with Michelle Tam, the cook and content creator behind Nom Nom Paleo. Michelle has degrees in nutrition and food science, and even though she has a doctorate in pharmacy, you won’t find strict prescriptions in her approach to paleo cooking and eating. She and her husband Henry Fong just published their third cookbook, Nom Nom Paleo Let’s Go! Simple Feasts + Healthy Eats. Michelle explains her paleo approach to eating and cooking and walks us through the ways she’s adapted everything from bread and pizza to dumplings.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guest:
Michelle Tam - James Beard Award-nominated creator of Nom Nom Paleo, a website and cooking app. She and her husband Henry Fong are the authors of three cookbooks. Their latest is Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go! Simple Feasts + Healthy Eats.

Featured Recipes:
Paleo Pot Stickers

pot stickers_Michelle Tam.jpg

Instant Pot Duck Carnitas

Instant-Pot-Duck-Carnitas-recipe_Michelle Tam

Wonton Meatballs

Wonton-Meatballs-recipe_Michelle Tam

Tags

Seasonedfood
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Related Content