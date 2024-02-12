How to savor chocolate, plus bars you can feel good about buying

This week on Seasoned, we’re spending the hour talking about—and tasting—chocolate. We'll get a history lesson and follow cacao's journey from a bitter drink for wealthy Aztecs to the delicious thing it is today. Plus, if you care about where your food comes from and how it impacts the people who grow and harvest it, as well as the planet, we're recommending four chocolate bars that are certified organic, Fair Trade and Fair for Life.

First, you’ll meet Benoit Racquet of BE Chocolat in Fairfield. This master chocolatier is not just making artisan chocolates, he’s designing a tasting experience.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Benoit Racquet, master chocolatier and co-founder of BE Chocolate in Fairfield, Conn. sits for a portrait in the atelier's cafe area. Racquet was born and raised in Belgium, and has run the chocolate shop with his wife, Sylvie Fortin, for three years.

And, we talk with food historian Ramin Ganeshram about the evolution of cacao and chocolate. "So these individuals working with cacao for this world market—for colonizers, for their enslavers and those who'd indentured them—were skilled artisans," Ramin said, "they were agriculturalists, they were food scientists, and people I think don't realize that."

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Ramin Ganeshram is the Executive Director of the Westport Museum for History & Culture. She’s also a food historian, a professionally trained chef, a journalist and an author. She lead us through the museum's exhibit: Bittersweet: Chocolate in the American Colonies.

Finally, in between bites, Tagan Engel and Westport chocolatier Aarti Khosla recommend ethically made store-bought bars you can feel good about buying.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Aarti Khosla is the chocolatier/owner of Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti in Westport, Conn.

It's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it. Tagan prefers a tall, thin Theo, and both agree it has a good snap. One of Aarti's top picks is from Tony's Chocolonely, one of the original chocolate makers working toward a 100% exploitation free chocolate.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Rainforest Alliance, Certified Sustainable Sourced and Direct Trade are certifications you may see on the labels of chocolate bars readily available at stores, but “while those symbols are certainly a step better than what’s done in the uncertified bars,” Tagan Engel says, “most of those are not really going as far on supporting workers as Fair Trade and Fair for Life.”

Chocolate bars you can feel good about buying

Tagan and Aarti tasted the following bars during their segment. All are readily available at markets or pharmacies and sell for between $3.00-$6.00.



AlterEco (Brown Butter Dark, Organic, Fair Trade)

(Brown Butter Dark, Organic, Fair Trade) Theo(Cherry Almond, Organic, Fair for Life)

Tony’s Chocolonely (Caramel Sea Salt, Fair Trade, Traceable Cocoa Beans)

(Caramel Sea Salt, Fair Trade, Traceable Cocoa Beans) Divine (85% Exquisitely Smooth Dark Chocolate Bar, Fair Trade, Ghanian farmer co-owned)

Learn More:

Visit the Slave Free Chocolatewebsite.

The Fine Chocolate Industry Association is working on a glossary to help define the terms used for ethical and sustainable chocolate.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.

