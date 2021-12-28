© 2022 Connecticut Public

‘To the hobbits.’ A celebration of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Published December 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Views Of Moseley Bog Where JRR Tolkien Played As A Child
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
/
Getty Images Europe
An ‘Eye of Sauron’ is carved into a fallen tree at Moseley Bog, believed to be the inspiration for Tolkien's ancient forests in his books ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ on January 3, 2019, in Birmingham, England.

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters 20 years ago this month, on December 19, 2001.

This hour, a look back at the Lord of the Rings books and movies and their impact.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 12, 2021.

pop cultureentertainmentmoviesbookshistoryLGBTQ
Lily Tyson
