‘To the hobbits.’ A celebration of ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters 20 years ago this month, on December 19, 2001.
This hour, a look back at the Lord of the Rings books and movies and their impact.
GUESTS:
- John Garth - Author of The Worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien: The Places that Inspired Middle-earth and Tolkien and the Great War, among other books
- Molly Ostertag - Graphic novelist, TV writer, and author of the article “Queer Readings of The Lord of the Rings are Not Accidents”
- Susana Polo - Entertainment editor for Polygon
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 12, 2021.