The toll of perfectionism

Perfectionism is on the rise with young people. This hour, we look at the impact of perfectionism on mental health, and how to deal with perfectionist tendencies. Plus, what the self-help industry can tell us about our interest in perfection.

GUESTS:



Thomas Curran : An Assistant Professor of Psychological and Behavioral Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, who studies perfectionism.

: An Assistant Professor of Psychological and Behavioral Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, who studies perfectionism. Tamar Gendler : Professor of Philosophy, Psychology and Cognitive Science, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Yale University.

: Professor of Philosophy, Psychology and Cognitive Science, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Yale University. Kristen Meinzer: Author and host of many podcasts, including “ By The Book ,” where she reads self-help books and lives by their rules for two weeks.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.