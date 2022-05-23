What our attitude towards the Middle Ages can teach us about ourselves today

On the one hand, calling something "Medieval" carries with it negative connotations of outdated times. But lately there has almost been a nostalgia for life in the Middle Ages. This hour, we look at what life was really like in that time period, and why we remember it the way we do. Plus, we’ll talk about the Medieval origin of environmental anxiety and student debt.

Jenny Adams : Associate Professor of English at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

: Associate Professor of English at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Courtney Barajas : Former Assistant Professor of English and the Director of the Medieval and Early Modern Studies program at Whitworth University. She is the author of Old English Ecotheology: the Exeter Book

: Former Assistant Professor of English and the Director of the Medieval and Early Modern Studies program at Whitworth University. She is the author of Martha Bayless: Director of Folklore and Public Culture and a professor of English at the University of Oregon. Her books include Sin and Filth in Medieval Culture: The Devil in the Latrine, and A Cultural History of Comedy in the Middle Ages

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.