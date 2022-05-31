© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Two thumbs up: A show all about fingers

Published May 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Hand using touch screen in the dark at night.
Oscar Wong
/
Getty Images/Moment RF
Female finger controlling touch display screen in a dark environment.

Touch, grip, read, dance, gesture — what can't they do? Our fingers are so vital to our everyday life, sometimes it seems they have minds of their own. In this hour, we talk about the hidden language of finger gestures, the future of Braille, and the joys and challenges of animating fingers for DreamWorks.

GUESTS:

  • Kensy Cooperrider: Cognitive scientist, writer, and host of the podcast Many Minds
  • Jonathan McNicol: Producer of The Colin McEnroe Show
  • Sile O'Modhrain: Professor at the University of Michigan studying sound and touch and the ways in which they interact
  • Carlos Fernandez Puertolas: Animator with DreamWorks

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show languagepop culturehuman behavior
Stay Connected
Julia Pistell
Julia Pistell is a freelance producer for Connecticut Public Radio, the host of the podcast 'Literary Disco,' and the Managing Director of Sea Tea Improv. She also worked on Connecticut Public Radio's 'The Radius Project,' an exploration of history and culture in Hartford's neighborhoods.
See stories by Julia Pistell
Related Content