Our (maybe) 12th (almost) annual song of the summer show

We’ve done this show every year (except 2012) since 2011. (We maybe even did it in 2010. We probably did.) It’s a bit of a tradition. It’s a tradition that… makes some people angry, we realize.

And that has a lot to do with how we define the term ‘song of the summer.’ We use the Amanda Dobbins definition:

Let’s be clear about how this works: There is no such thing as a ‘personal’ song of summer. We do not anoint multiple songs of summer. There can only be one; the Song of Summer, by its very definition, is a consensus choice. It is the song that wrecks wedding dance floors. It is the song that you and your mother begrudgingly agree on (even though your mom has no idea what rhymes with ‘hug me’ and won’t stop yelling it in public). It does not necessarily have to hit No. 1 on the charts, but it should probably be on the charts because it must be widely played. It must bring people together. It must be a shared enthusiasm.

And so, our job here is to try to predict a thing that you and your mom will agree on like three months from now.

Try not to get too annoyed by the whole thing.

GUESTS:



Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Brendan Jay Sullivan: A writer, producer, and DJ best known for his work with Lady Gaga

A writer, producer, and DJ best known for his work with Lady Gaga Cassie Willson: A New York-based comedian and musician

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

