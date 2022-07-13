Anger, Politics, Death: Revisiting Homer's 'The Iliad' through a modern lens

Homer's The Iliad is still considered a literary classic. This hour, we look at some of the many ways the epic applies to life today, from our understanding of plague, death, politics, and anger. We'll discuss the value of returning to the story over and over again, and learn about how it can be used as a framework for other stories.

GUESTS:



Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.