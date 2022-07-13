© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Anger, Politics, Death: Revisiting Homer's 'The Iliad' through a modern lens

Published July 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
The Iliad
Sepia Times/Universal Images
/
Getty Images
Watercolor illustration to the Iliad, done by John Michael Rysbrack.

Homer's The Iliad is still considered a literary classic. This hour, we look at some of the many ways the epic applies to life today, from our understanding of plague, death, politics, and anger. We'll discuss the value of returning to the story over and over again, and learn about how it can be used as a framework for other stories.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
