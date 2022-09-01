Tuberculosis has shaped history, art, and architecture — and it’s still here today

Tuberculosis has been around for thousands of years, and still infects millions per year. This hour, we look back at how tuberculosis has shaped history, and how it is still impacting health today. We will also learn about the history of tuberculosis treatment, how tuberculosis has shaped modern architecture, and the impact of tuberculosis on art and artists.

