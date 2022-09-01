Tuberculosis has shaped history, art, and architecture — and it’s still here today
Tuberculosis has been around for thousands of years, and still infects millions per year. This hour, we look back at how tuberculosis has shaped history, and how it is still impacting health today. We will also learn about the history of tuberculosis treatment, how tuberculosis has shaped modern architecture, and the impact of tuberculosis on art and artists.
GUESTS:
- Heran Darwin: Professor in the Department of Microbiology at New York University, whose lab studies Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- Kyle Harper: Chair in the History of Liberty and a Professor of Classics and Letters at the University of Oklahoma, author of Plagues upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History
- Beatriz Colomina: Professor of the History of Architecture at Princeton University, and author of X-Ray Architecture
- Tara Knapp: Vice President of External Affairs at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare
- Carolyn Day: Associate Professor of History at Furman University, author of Consumptive Chic: A History of Beauty, Fashion and Disease
- Elizabeth Lee: Associate Professor of Art History at Dickinson College, author of The Medicine of Art: Disease and the Aesthetic Object in Gilded Age America
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.