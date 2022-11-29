The zipper: An invention overlooked yet essential

We use zippers all the time, whether on clothes, shoes, bags, tents … the list goes on.

Zippers keep our belongings secure, they keep us warm, they help keep out the elements, and they make it easier to get dressed.

This hour: the zipper — its history and significance, its role in fashion … and why so many zippers say “YKK.”

GUESTS:



Robert Friedel: Professor emeritus of history at the University of Maryland and the author of Zipper: An Exploration in Novelty

Professor emeritus of history at the University of Maryland and the author of Emma McClendon: Fashion historian, curator, and author

Fashion historian, curator, and author Jim Reed: President of YKK Corporation of America

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired April 14, 2022.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.