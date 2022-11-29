© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The zipper: An invention overlooked yet essential

Published November 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
A close up photograph of a zipper on a leather jacket.
by Jonathan Fife/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
.

We use zippers all the time, whether on clothes, shoes, bags, tents … the list goes on.

Zippers keep our belongings secure, they keep us warm, they help keep out the elements, and they make it easier to get dressed.

This hour: the zipper — its history and significance, its role in fashion … and why so many zippers say “YKK.”

GUESTS:

  • Robert Friedel: Professor emeritus of history at the University of Maryland and the author of Zipper: An Exploration in Novelty
  • Emma McClendon: Fashion historian, curator, and author
  • Jim Reed: President of YKK Corporation of America

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired April 14, 2022.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show fashioninventionstechnologyhistorybooks
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content