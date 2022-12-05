© 2022 Connecticut Public

What our search for extraterrestrial life can tell us about ourselves

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
A photograph of the Milky Way galaxy seen above the Rinjani Mountain.
Abdul Azis/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
.

Humans have long been interested in the possibility of extraterrestrial life. This hour, a look at why that interest has persisted.

Plus, we talk to a scientist who is looking for extraterrestrial life and a linguist who is preparing in case we ever receive communications from extraterrestrials.

GUESTS:

  • Kate Dorsch: Historian, philosopher of science, and the associate director of the philosophy, politics, and economics program at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Amanda Rees: Historian of science based at the University of York
  • Seth Shostak: Senior astronomer at the SETI Institute and host of the radio show and podcast Big Picture Science
  • Sheri Wells-Jensen: Associate professor of English and linguistics at Bowling Green State University and a member of the board of directors of METI International

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired June 2, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
